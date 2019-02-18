Rock 95’s Hi-Lo Contest
Gateway Casino Innisfil is getting live table games March 1st and we're celebrating by giving you the chance to $100 night Out
In honor of Gateway Casinos Innisfil getting live table games we’re giving you the chance to win a $100 Night Out ($50 for food and $50 in “Free Bet” for table games) with the Rock 95 Hi-Lo Contest!
Be listening for your cue to call with the Morning Crew and be caller 9 when you hear it for the chance to play!
If you’re the correct caller through you’ll be given a playing card, you they then have to guess whether the next card drawn is going to be HIGHER or LOWER than the card you were given. If you’re right you continue and another card is drawn. You’ll keep going until you guess incorrectly.