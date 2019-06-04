Watch: The first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue has arrived

The first trailer for Rolling Thunder Revue, Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming documentary about Bob Dylan’s famed tour of the same name, is here.

The film features restored footage of the tour, which took place between 1975 and 1976, as Dylan collaborated with a variety of artists like Joan Baez, Mick Ronson, and T-Bone Burnett. In addition to performance clips, the documentary features interviews with Baez, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Allen Ginsberg, Sam Shephard, and Dylan’s first on-camera interview in a decade.

Rolling Thunder Revue is set to “capture the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Watch the first trailer for Rolling Thunder Revue below.

Rolling Thunder Revue is set for release on Netflix on June 12th.