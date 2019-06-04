Listen Live

Watch: The first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue has arrived

'Rolling Thunder Revue' Will Be Released On Netflix on June 12th

By Entertainment

The first trailer for Rolling Thunder Revue, Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming documentary about Bob Dylan’s famed tour of the same name, is here.

The film features restored footage of the tour, which took place between 1975 and 1976, as Dylan collaborated with a variety of artists like Joan Baez, Mick Ronson, and T-Bone Burnett. In addition to performance clips, the documentary features interviews with Baez, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Allen Ginsberg, Sam Shephard, and Dylan’s first on-camera interview in a decade.

Rolling Thunder Revue is set to “capture the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Watch the first trailer for Rolling Thunder Revue below.

Rolling Thunder Revue is set for release on Netflix on June 12th.

Related posts

Mark Hoppus Addresses Rumours of Tom Delonge Rejoining blink-182

Watch: Beyonce’s Voice Talents Finally Appear In New Trailer For Live-Action Remake Of ‘The Lion King’

New Study Says Drinking 25 Cups Of Coffee Is Still Safe With Your Heart

Iggy Pop set to release new book ‘Til Wrong Feels Right’ in October

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Raps

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Set To Launch ‘Digging Deep’ Podcast

James Holzhauer Has Surpassed $2 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’

Watch: Kit Harrington Cries As He Reads His Role In The ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Smash Mouth and Drake are officially in a basketball feud