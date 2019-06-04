Listen Live

Watch: Beyonce’s Voice Talents Finally Appear In New Trailer For Live-Action Remake Of ‘The Lion King’

The Lion King Hits Theatres July 19th

By Entertainment

A handful of trailers have previewed the forthcoming live-action remake of The Lion King already, but today we got our first glimpse at Beyoncé’s voice talents in the film.

Beyoncé, who plays Nala, finally makes her vocal debut, as she delivers a powerful speech atop images of stampedes, Rafiki drawing Simba on a tree, and high-speed chases through a dark forest. “Simba,” Beyoncé lulls in the trailer. “You have to take your place…as king. We need you. Come home.” At the end of the clip, we even get a peak at Timone and Pumba in a brief, yet comical scene.

Watch the latest trailer for The Lion King below.

The Lion King hits the big screen on July 19th.

Related posts

Mark Hoppus Addresses Rumours of Tom Delonge Rejoining blink-182

Watch: The first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue has arrived

New Study Says Drinking 25 Cups Of Coffee Is Still Safe With Your Heart

Iggy Pop set to release new book ‘Til Wrong Feels Right’ in October

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Raps

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Set To Launch ‘Digging Deep’ Podcast

James Holzhauer Has Surpassed $2 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’

Watch: Kit Harrington Cries As He Reads His Role In The ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Smash Mouth and Drake are officially in a basketball feud