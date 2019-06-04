Dad Apparel That’s SO BAD, It’s Good

Listen Live

Happy Father's Day!

Socks- Every man can appreciate a good pair of socks, especially when they speak the truth.

Fanny Pack- He’s going to wear one anyway, might as well be “stylish”?

Bad Hats- Especially this one. Because, we ALL know it’s true.

Bad Ties- They are the most popular Father’s Day gift… ever! But these ties will DEFINITELY make a memorable gift.

Bad T-Shirts- Dad jokes, on t-shirts. What more could he want?

