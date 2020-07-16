WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Stops to Help Stranded Driver

You don’t have to look to far to find examples of Shaquille O’Neal being a great guy. On Monday he witnessed a vehicle’s tire blow out while driving on Interstate 75 in Florida. He pulled over to make sure the driver was okay and decided to stay with her until help arrived.

His good deed was caught on police dashcam.

According to the officer, O’Neal didn’t hang around after help arrived. He merely got into his car and left. He actually serves as a reserve officer for a few police departments in the state of Florida.