ACDC Launch Documentary to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Back in Black
Featuring archive footage and band member interviews
AC/DC are marking the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Back in Black album in a big way. They’re releasing a new documentary series on YouTube that includes archive footage of band members discussing how they came up with lyrics and popular riffs from the songs.
The first episode dropped Tuesday and is all about ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’.
They will be releasing more videos leading up to the 40th anniversary of Back in Black on July 25th.