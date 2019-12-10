Listen Live

WATCH: New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer is Here

It's out July 10, 2020

By Entertainment, Morning Show

About a year ago we were introduced to a teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, who is the son of the director of the original movies, Ivan Reitman.

We finally have a full trailer for the upcoming movie.

The kids seem to be taking a front seat in this movie (you probably recognize Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things) along side Paul Rudd. There’s a bit of a tribute in the trailer to the late Harold Ramis who played Egon Spangler. Most of the original cast are set to reprise their roles in this movie as well including: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in theatres July 10, 2020.

