WATCH: Man Breaks Umpire’s wrist over Slow Pitch Foul Ball Call

A 29-year-old Iowa man was arrested last weekend after breaking an Umpire’s wrist.

The ump called a foul ball that he clearly did not agree with because he started spewing profanities at the ump, who kicked him out of the game. That’s when the man rushed home plate and pushed the ump over, breaking his wrist.

One of the spectators says it was one of the most embarrassing things she’s seen in quite some time.