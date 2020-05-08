Watch: Jimmy Fallon plays Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic in new parody

It was recently announced that Netflix documentary Tiger King is set to be adapted into a spinoff, where Nicolas Cage will be portraying the role of Joe Exotic.

Now, Jimmy Fallon has shared a parody of what exactly that would look like, by acting as Cage acting as Exotic. In the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host wore his very own Exotic-style outfit, delivering lines beneath a voice that sounds just like Cage.

Watch Fallon’s meta-performance below.