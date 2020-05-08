Listen Live

Watch: Jimmy Fallon plays Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic in new parody

After it was announced that Cage would be playing Exotic in a new feature film

By Entertainment

It was recently announced that Netflix documentary Tiger King is set to be adapted into a spinoff, where Nicolas Cage will be portraying the role of Joe Exotic.

Now, Jimmy Fallon has shared a parody of what exactly that would look like, by acting as Cage acting as Exotic. In the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host wore his very own Exotic-style outfit, delivering lines beneath a voice that sounds just like Cage.

Watch Fallon’s meta-performance below.

Related posts

Watch: Weezer gear up for upcoming appearance on ‘The Simpsons’ by performing the theme song

David Bowie’s ‘Earthling’-era live shows coming to streaming

Tom DeLonge on playing with blink-182 again: “Yeah, of course we are”

Queen Guitarist Brian May Ripped Glutes ‘to Shreds’ While Gardening

*Listen* Weezer Shares New Song From Upcoming Album

Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight

Guns N’ Roses Making ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Into Picture Book

Jim Gaffigan Snagged To Play Rob Ford In Upcoming AMC Mini-Series

WATCH: New ‘Space Force’ Trailer Starring Steve Carell