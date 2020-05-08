Watch: Weezer gear up for upcoming appearance on ‘The Simpsons’ by performing the theme song

Weezer have covered The Simpsons theme song ahead of the band’s upcoming cameo on an episode of the show that airs on Sunday, May 10th.

The new minute-long video sees Weezer animated in the style of The Simpsons, as the band rip their way through Danny Elfman’s theme song, this time with extravagant guitar licks.

In the forthcoming episode of the show, Weezer is set to play a cover band called Sailor’s Delight on a romantic cruise Homer and Marge take. The band will “perform” several tracks from Weezer’s 2019 self-titled record and their 2017 album Pacific Daydream. On top of those tunes, they’ll even premiere their new track “Blue Dream.”

Watch the cover below.