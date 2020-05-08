David Bowie’s ‘Earthling’-era live shows coming to streaming

A trio of Nineties-era David Bowie live releases is set to be shared with the masses in the coming weeks. With the first release titled

The unearthed live album was recorded in New York, Amsterdam, Rio De Janeiro and U.K.’s Phoenix festival during the 1997 Earthling tour. Tracks consist of material from mostly the albums Earthling (1997) and 1. Outside (1995), but feature a number of bonus tracks including “V-2 Schneider” from Heroes (1977). The Berlin Era track was written for Kraftwerk’s Florian Schneider, who recently passed at the age of 73.

Listen to a live recording of 1997’s “Little Wonder” (off of Earthling) from Radio City Music Hall in New York, October 15, 1997.