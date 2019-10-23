Watch: Iggy Pop claims he used to try smoking spider webs to get high

Iggy pop claims that he used to try smoking spider webs to get high.

In an interview on The Johnathan Ross Show, Pop talks about his early days in music when he was frontman of The Stooges. When the interviewer asked the renowned rock star about sticking his tongue in an electric socket, Pop corrected the interviewer explaining it was an “electric train transformer.”

“I tried spider webs too, I tried to smoke them,” Pop continued. “You know you’ve got to start somewhere.”

Watch the interview in full below.

Raph PH https://www.flickr.com/photos/raph_ph/45874832721/