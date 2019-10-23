Tool Fan Unknowingly Asks Eddie Van Halen to Take his Photo
This poor guy is going to have a hard time living this one down...
Eddie Van Halen took his son Wolfgang Van Halen to the Tool concert at the Staples Center earlier this week.
As a celebrity, Van Halen is so used to people coming up to him asking for photos. But he must have had a bit of a surprise at the show when a Tool fan approached him asking to take his photo with the stage behind him.
Thankfully, Wolfgang documented the interaction and it quickly became his favourite part of the show.
A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the @Tool show last night. pic.twitter.com/tA1lywM0yf
— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 22, 2019
Seeing Eddie out and about is pretty great considering the rumours that have been circulating about his declining health and the possible return of his throat cancer.