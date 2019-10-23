Listen Live

Tool Fan Unknowingly Asks Eddie Van Halen to Take his Photo

This poor guy is going to have a hard time living this one down...

Eddie Van Halen took his son Wolfgang Van Halen to the Tool concert at the Staples Center earlier this week.

As a celebrity, Van Halen is so used to people coming up to him asking for photos. But he must have had a bit of a surprise at the show when a Tool fan approached him asking to take his photo with the stage behind him.

Thankfully, Wolfgang documented the interaction and it quickly became his favourite part of the show.

Seeing Eddie out and about is pretty great considering the rumours that have been circulating about his declining health and the possible return of his throat cancer.

