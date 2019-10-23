Tool Fan Unknowingly Asks Eddie Van Halen to Take his Photo

Eddie Van Halen took his son Wolfgang Van Halen to the Tool concert at the Staples Center earlier this week.

As a celebrity, Van Halen is so used to people coming up to him asking for photos. But he must have had a bit of a surprise at the show when a Tool fan approached him asking to take his photo with the stage behind him.

Thankfully, Wolfgang documented the interaction and it quickly became his favourite part of the show.

A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the @Tool show last night. pic.twitter.com/tA1lywM0yf — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 22, 2019

Seeing Eddie out and about is pretty great considering the rumours that have been circulating about his declining health and the possible return of his throat cancer.

(cover photo via @wolfvanhalen Twitter)