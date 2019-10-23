Listen Live

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix in November

'THE IRISHMAN,' 'ATYPICAL' SEASON 3, AND MORE!

By Entertainment

Fall is here, and what better way to celebrate this chilly season than by curling up with a cup of tea and watching Netflix?

This month, we’re in for a treat. There are tons of unbelievable movies hitting the streaming service this November including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which stars Al Paccino and Robert De Niro, and David Michôd’s The King, which stars Brad Pitt and Timothée Chalamet. If you’re more of a small screen person, get ready for some excellent shows coming to Netflix, including The End of the Fucking World season 2, Atypical season 3, and Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!

For those of you already getting excited for Christmas, get ready for the cheesy holiday films like KlausLet It SnowHoliday In The Wild, and Naild it! Holiday! season 2.

Check out what’s coming to Netflix this month below.

