Listen Live

WATCH: Ghostbusters 3 Teaser Trailer

Due out Next Summer!

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Jason Reitman is set to take over the reins from his father, Ivan Reitman to direct the third official Ghostbusters movie. Ivan directed the first two and Jason will be co-writing and directing the third installment to the original franchise. It will be a sequel to the second movie (so they’re pretending that monstrosity that came out in 2016 didn’t happen)

No word yet on casting, but production is set to start this summer.

Related posts

Samuel L. Jackson Picks his Favourite Roles of All-Time

Listen: The Cranberries Release ‘All Over Now’, Announce Final Album With Dolores O’Riordan

Watch: A New Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Has Arrived

Watch this UCLA Gymnastics Floor Routine that earned Katelyn Ohashi A Perfect 10

He-Man Is Set To Return In Reboot Of ‘Masters Of The Universe’

Watch: A New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Teaser Has Arrived

Instagram’s Most-Liked Post is now just a Picture of an Egg

WATCH: Dave Grohl Falls Offstage and DOESN’T Break Leg

A ‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’ SING-ALONG EDITION IS HITTING 750 NORTH AMERICAN THEATERS