WATCH: Ghostbusters 3 Teaser Trailer

Jason Reitman is set to take over the reins from his father, Ivan Reitman to direct the third official Ghostbusters movie. Ivan directed the first two and Jason will be co-writing and directing the third installment to the original franchise. It will be a sequel to the second movie (so they’re pretending that monstrosity that came out in 2016 didn’t happen)

Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1 — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019

No word yet on casting, but production is set to start this summer.