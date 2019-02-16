2019 Ice Fishing Derby and Fish Fry

We are pleased to announce the 2019 edition of our Ice Fishing Derby and Fish Fry to coincide with Family Day on February 16th.

This marks the second running of an event that has been extremely popular in our community in the past. These events have raised funds to support our Veterans programs and to fund Youth Sports activities within the community.

Tickets $20.00 per person which includes a Fish Fry Dinner at the Legion.

Kids under 5 Free

Kids 5 – 10 only $5.00

Take Out Fish Dinner $10.00

Rules:

Fish must be caught in Lake Simcoe on the day of the event.

Fish must be weighed in officially to qualify.

Catch limits must be respected.

Verify ice and weather conditions before you go.

Tickets Available At:

Simcoe Outdoors

Kyle’s Bait & Tackle

Dave’s Fish Huts

Mitchell’s Fish Huts

Tim Hales Fish Huts

D W & Sons Bait & Tackle

Floyd Hales Fish Huts

Casey’s Fish Huts

Beaver River Bait Shop

True Canadian Outdoors – Vaughn

Beaverton Legion

Derby runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Dinner starts at 6 p.m.

Website: www.beavertonlegion.com

Email: contact@beavertonlegion.com