Watch: Dave Grohl Plays The Devil And Billy Crystal Plays God In New Skit For Jimmy Kimmel

Lawmakers in Springfield, Illinois are currently arguing over whether they should stick to the first amendment by allowing the Satanic Temple of Chicago to display a statue called “The Snaketivity,” which depicts Eve’s hand grabbing the forbidden apple as a serpent coils around her arm, in the state’s capital.

Jimmy Kimmel decided to go to the source to get a final decision, so he turned to Billy Crystal’s God and Dave Grohl’s Devil to fight it out. The skit features Crystal and Grohl bonding over fantasy football and Fortnite, and arguing over who goes where after playing Rock Paper Scissors to decide which one of them gets Ted Cruz.

Watch the full skit below.