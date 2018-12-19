Watch: Macaulay Culkin Recreates Classic ‘Home Alone’ Scenes As Kevin McAllister

Former child actor and pizza punk rocker Macaulay Culkin has revisited his iconic character, Kevin McAllister for a new festive commercial for Google Home.

The minute-long video re-imagines Kevin McAllister enjoying a day home alone, but now there are a few modern updates. He still engages in a lot of the same activities he did when he was a kid like jumping on the bed, shaving, ordering pizza, and watching Angels With Filthy Souls, but now he has mannequins dancing on a Roomba, uses Google Home to help fend off burglars, and even replaces his cutout of Michael Jordan with Kevin Durant.

Watch Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister in the Google Home commercial below.