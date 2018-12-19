Listen Live

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Recreates Classic ‘Home Alone’ Scenes As Kevin McAllister

In A Commercial For Google Home

By Entertainment, Funny

Former child actor and pizza punk rocker Macaulay Culkin has revisited his iconic character, Kevin McAllister for a new festive commercial for Google Home.

The minute-long video re-imagines Kevin McAllister enjoying a day home alone, but now there are a few modern updates. He still engages in a lot of the same activities he did when he was a kid like jumping on the bed, shaving, ordering pizza, and watching Angels With Filthy Souls, but now he has mannequins dancing on a Roomba, uses Google Home to help fend off burglars, and even replaces his cutout of Michael Jordan with Kevin Durant.

Watch Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister in the Google Home commercial below.

Related posts

Watch: Century Fox Reworked The Die Hard Trailer To Make It The ‘Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told’

Watch: Dave Grohl Plays The Devil And Billy Crystal Plays God In New Skit For Jimmy Kimmel

Watch: The Arkells Release A Live Acoustic Performance Of ‘Hand Me Downs’

WATCH: Magician Performs Tricks for Shelter Dogs

Watch: Matt Damon Fights For Weezer In Hilarious SNL Skit

WORST New Year’s Resolutions To Make

5 Tips To Cure That New Year’s Eve Hangover

It’s NOT Christmas Till You’ve Watched These 5 Movies

WATCH: Blackhawks Mascot Fights Fan