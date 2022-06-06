WATCH: Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Trailer

Paramount+ has announced the official release date for the new Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe animated movie.

It’s available on the streaming service on June 23rd exclusively and marks Beavis and Butt-Head’s first return on screen in over 10 years and sets the stage for the return of their cartoon series. The official trailer was also released and explains how Beavis and Butt-Head end up in the current day due to an accidental trip through time.

Check out the trailer here: