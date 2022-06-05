Listen Live

*Watch* Disney Employee Ruins Proposal

Hilarious, because it didn't happen to you

By Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

What a romantic place Disney is, it’s not just for kids — Disney adults are usually the park’s biggest spenders. So many picturesque backdrops, like the castle for instance, and after you pick out the ring, and decide to propose at Disney, you need to find the right spot, at the right time of day.

I have no idea the answers to those questions, and this guy would have loved that information before he bent the knee in apparently the no go zone because a dedicated over-the-top Disney employee saw what was happening and ruined the moment.

He didn’t rush the process along, he directly intercepted it. That’s a hell of a story to tell because we don’t even know if the girl said yes in the end.

At least someone caught this whole embarrassing charade on video, right?

