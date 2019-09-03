Watch: An interview with Matthew McConaughey goes off the rails in ‘Between Two Ferns’ move trailer

The hilarious Funny or Die web series Between Two Ferns is set to become a feature film, with star Zach Galifianakis conducting interviews with an array of celebrities… poorly.

The Netflix film will see Galifianakis taking Between Two Ferns on the road to shoot 10 episodes of the series after a disastrous interview with Matthew McConaughey nearly results in his death. Co-creator Will Ferrell is on board for the film, with appearances from Chance The Rapper, Tessa Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, and many more.

Check out the trailer below.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie, coming to Netflix on September 20, 2019.