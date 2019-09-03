Watch: The first trailer for Liam Gallagher documentary ‘As It Was’

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is set to return with his sophomore solo effort, Why Me? Why Not, later this month. The mercurial singer-songwriter is also the subject of an accompanying documentary film that focuses on his life and career post-Oasis.

As It Was hits theatres on September 13, watch the film’s first trailer below.

The film was directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and Charlie Lightening. Check out a full synopsis below.