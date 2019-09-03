Watch: The first trailer for Liam Gallagher documentary ‘As It Was’
Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is set to return with his sophomore solo effort, Why Me? Why Not, later this month. The mercurial singer-songwriter is also the subject of an accompanying documentary film that focuses on his life and career post-Oasis.
As It Was hits theatres on September 13, watch the film’s first trailer below.
The film was directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and Charlie Lightening. Check out a full synopsis below.
“Liam Gallagher: As It Was” tells the honest and emotional story of how one of rock music’s most electrifying frontmen fell from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years as part of the band Oasis into a musical wilderness of ostracism, booze, and bitter legal battles. In his own words, hear how Liam fought his way back, turning his fall from superstardom into the launch of a visionary solo career. With unparalleled access to every area of his life, directors Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald invite us backstage for a no-holds-barred look at one of the most talked-about and charismatic artists of his generation.