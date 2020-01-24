WATCH: Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer Denied Entry into Band’s Rehearsal

TMZ posted a video from the weekend of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer showing at a rehearsal for the band’s upcoming Grammy performance and being denied entry by security.

Earlier this week the news that Kramer was suing the band came out. He says they denied him entry back into the band for these once-in-a-lifetime events after he took some time off last year to recover from an injury. The band allegedly made him audition for his spot and when he did, told him he didn’t have enough energy. A judge ruled against him rejoining the band for this weekend’s MusiCares performance and next month’s Grammy performance.

Aerosmith released a statement to People, after the news broke saying it, “”would be doing a disservice to Joey, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse.” They allegedly tried for months to get him to come back to practice, but he wasn’t ready at the time.

