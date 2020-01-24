Super Pool

The stage is set for Superbowl 54 to be held Sunday February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The historic Championship will put a cap on the NFL’s 100th season of operation.

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing for their 6th Superbowl Championship while the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Vince Lombardi trophy just once when in Superbowl IV back in 1970.

There are a lot of story lines that make this match up very interesting including the fact that we have a high powered offence going up a very strong defense. The two teams will be meeting for the very first time in Superbowl history. The 49ers coach, Kyle Shanahan will be making his Super Bowl debut, solidifying the first father-son duo to make separate Super Bowl appearances in NFL history. The Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be just the 24th head coach in NFL history to appear in more than one Super Bowl.

