Watch: A new version of David Bowie’s ‘Hero’s’ video has been released for the song’s 42nd anniversary

IT FEATURES OUTTAKES FROM THE FILMING OF THE ORIGINAL VIDEO

A new edition of the video for David Bowie’s “Heroes” has been released in honour of the song’s 42nd anniversary.

The tune, which was originally released in 1977, was the title track for Bowie’s twelfth studio album. Today, a new “Heroes” edit has been released with footage from the filming of the original clip. “This video is a newly-edited, previously unreleased take from the Stanley Dorfman / Nicholas Ferguson-directed official ‘Heroes’ promo video outtakes reel,” the creator of the clip, Nacho’s Videos, explains. “It is synced to the 2017 remastered version of ‘Heroes,’ edited back into the 1977 7″ single format.”

Watch the video for “Heroes” below.

