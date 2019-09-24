Listen Live

Watch: Dave Grohl makes surprise with Squeeze at the Bourbon Beyond Festival

HE PLAYED THE DRUMS DURING THEIR PERFORMANCE OF 'BLACK COFFEE IN BED'

By Entertainment

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Kentucky this weekend where he joined Squeeze on stage to perform one of their tracks.

The Foo Fighters frontman joined Squeeze’s set on Saturday, September 21st, where he played the drums during a performance of their Sweets From A Stranger track, “Black Coffee In Bed.” The fun-loving performance saw Grohl smiling playfully as he played along to the bouncy tune.

Watch Grohl perform “Black Coffee In Bed” with Squeeze below.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Foo Fighters Team (@foofightersteam) on

Related posts

50th anniversary JUNO Awards to take place in Toronto

Mark Hoppus says that blink-182’s best work comes from when Tom DeLonge was in the band

Watch: A new version of David Bowie’s ‘Hero’s’ video has been released for the song’s 42nd anniversary

Watch: We have a new ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ teaser trailer

Stream: Foo Fighters release ‘Live In Roswell’ to honour Area 51 raid day

Watch: The Killers pay tribute to Ric Ocasek with a cover of ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’

Watch: Green Day releases new video for ‘Father Of All…’

The 10th Annual Undie 500

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix this October