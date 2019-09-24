Watch: Dave Grohl makes surprise with Squeeze at the Bourbon Beyond Festival

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Kentucky this weekend where he joined Squeeze on stage to perform one of their tracks.

The Foo Fighters frontman joined Squeeze’s set on Saturday, September 21st, where he played the drums during a performance of their Sweets From A Stranger track, “Black Coffee In Bed.” The fun-loving performance saw Grohl smiling playfully as he played along to the bouncy tune.

Watch Grohl perform “Black Coffee In Bed” with Squeeze below.