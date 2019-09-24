Mark Hoppus says that blink-182’s best work comes from when Tom DeLonge was in the band

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has revealed that he believes that the band did “its best work” when UFO-hunter Tom DeLonge was still a member.

DeLonge left the band back in 2015 before forming Angels & Airwaves and starting an alien-hunting company. Since he left, Blink-182 has released California and last week’s NINE with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba.

In a new interview with Vogue, Hoppus recalls Blink’s Enema Of The State era. “There was a real unity of spirit in the band; [it’s] when the band found itself,” Hoppus explains. “When Tom was in the band, that’s when Blink did its best work… Now post-Tom, with Matt in the band, we’re approaching songs differently.”

“I talked with Tom for the first time in two years right before we started this tour,” Hoppus continued. “The conversation was more about us just telling each other, ‘No hard feelings. You do your thing, we’ll do our thing.’ It’s all good.”