There are Actual Movies Coming out This Weekend!

There are three brand new movies premiering in theatres this weekend.

Tenet

Christopher Nolan fans rejoice, the movie is FINALLY out in theatres after being postponed for months. It’s about a secret agent embarking on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent World War III. Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

The New Mutants

It’s the latest offering in the X-Men franchise from Marvel. A new group of teenaged mutant superheroes including the quite unknown Danielle Moonstar, Wolfsbane, Sunspot, Cannonball and Magik train at the Xavier Institute. Starring Maisie Williams (Arya from Game of Thrones), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers from Stranger Things).

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Almost thirty years later Bill and Ted are back. The two friends set out on a journey to create the perfect song to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.