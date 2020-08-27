Listen Live

Coast Guard Decided To Fire Shots Into The Water ‘Cause Sharks

How would you feel as one of the swimmers?

By Funny, Host Blogs

This is a wild video of an event that has actually likely happened before… The Coast Guard shot high caliber bullets into the water which was near swimmers to ‘shoo-off’ the sharks. Did it work? Well no one was bit so I guess so? There was no blood in water either so looks like the sharks didn’t suffer any injuries.

Oh and you probably didn’t have to think very hard to figure out where this happened…

Related posts

Tom Cruise Filmed Himself Going to see ‘Tenet’ in Theatre for Some Reason

WATCH: Town Names Sewage Plant After John Oliver Because he Insulted Them

Is Borat 2 In The Works?

David Blaine To Livestream Himself flying Through the air Holding Balloons

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ is Being Rebooted as a Drama

Robin Williams Doc ‘Robin’s Wish’ Drops Trailer

Jerk or Justified – Ben Affleck Refused To Wear A Yankees Ball Cap During Filming

Tom Hanks to Sell Hot Dogs at Oakland Athletics Games

WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Stops to Help Stranded Driver