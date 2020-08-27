Coast Guard Decided To Fire Shots Into The Water ‘Cause Sharks
How would you feel as one of the swimmers?
This is a wild video of an event that has actually likely happened before… The Coast Guard shot high caliber bullets into the water which was near swimmers to ‘shoo-off’ the sharks. Did it work? Well no one was bit so I guess so? There was no blood in water either so looks like the sharks didn’t suffer any injuries.
INSANE!!!!pic.twitter.com/BTTZDvIkK8
— Old Row Outdoors (@OldRowOutdoors) August 27, 2020
Oh and you probably didn’t have to think very hard to figure out where this happened…