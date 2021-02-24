Listen Live

The Iconic Wolf Whistle After Every Line In ‘The Joker’…Kind Of Works?

Every Line seems a little suggestive now...

By Audio, Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

If you are familiar with the song ‘The Joker,’ you would certainly recognize the ‘wolf whistle’ that can be heard throughout the song. How many times can you hear it? Tough to say, however a web developer named Matthew McVickar decided to do a little audio editing and was able to squeeze in that ‘wolf whistle’ just a few more times… as in after every single line sung.

Sounds crazy but it does work and makes every line seem rather suggestive..

 

Related posts

*Listen* First Audio From Mars Rover Perseverance

Tim Allen and Richard Karn Reunite In ‘Assembly Required’

*Watch Live Tonight* NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Lands on Red Planet

Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald Celebrate Happy Gilmore 25 Years Later

After Nine Years The Offspring Confirm New Album Arriving This Year

Is It Possible To Make A Guitar Out Of Your Uncle’s Skeleton? Yes it is.

Instead Of A Backyard Rink…How about a Bobsled Track?

*Listen* Greta Van Fleet Reveal New Song

2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations