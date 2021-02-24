The Iconic Wolf Whistle After Every Line In ‘The Joker’…Kind Of Works?

If you are familiar with the song ‘The Joker,’ you would certainly recognize the ‘wolf whistle’ that can be heard throughout the song. How many times can you hear it? Tough to say, however a web developer named Matthew McVickar decided to do a little audio editing and was able to squeeze in that ‘wolf whistle’ just a few more times… as in after every single line sung.

Sounds crazy but it does work and makes every line seem rather suggestive..