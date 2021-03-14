The Alphabet Coming Undone
Teacher Nick Harris wanted to give the ABC's an edge.
The ABC’s, a song we all know, it’s how we know the alphabet, and for as long as we can remember, it was set to the tune of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.
It’s 2021 dammit. We’ve seen some stuff. It’s time to bring the ABC’s into the 21st century to match that, and thanks to teacher and TikTok user Nick Harris went viral for his spin on the tide and true ABC’s… With the help of Korn.
@mrprofessor318Thank you @korn and Jonathan Davis for being FREAKIN’ AMAZING! And thank you to my followers, who will always #BeGreat!♬ Alphabet Undone by mrprofessor318 – Nick Harrison
But it’s very obvious he’s a great teacher, he loves his job, and it seems like the kids might like too.
Maybe…
@mrprofessor318Maybe he prefers Bon Jovi… (feat. @dexgoat09 ) #fyp #teachersoftiktok #schoolhousetok #BeGreat