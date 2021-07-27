Band Saves Buddy From Unnecessary Over Time

Food workers can attest to this.

If you show up within 5 minutes of closing, you will get served, but you’ll probably feel SUPER rushed.

If you happen to be apart of a HUGE group of people your gonna have an even worst time.

The band Vella la Vella on TikTok noticed their buddy who worked at Wendy’s had this problem consistently, the drive thru being packed long after close, and these employees having to keep plugging away at these orders.

These guys decided to bring a stop to the line up, by shutting down the drive thru…. with a rock show.