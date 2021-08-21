Listen Live

Dad Busts His Son and Friends With Alexa

Dad brings busting your teen into 2021

As a teenager, you feel like you’ve got the world figured out and that you’re smarter than your parents. They’re old and they were never wild and went out without anyone being the wiser.

PFFTT!! You as a parent maybe even wrote the book on sneaking out, and maybe want to use that experience against your kids. Like this TikTok dad @rhthymlessman, who brought busting your teen into 2021.

While his son and his PARADE of friends make their way through a window into the house, Alexa pipes up.

Enjoy!

@rhythmlessman

That was fun. Thanks, Alexa, for the assist! #fypage #parenting #teenager #college @shortking.com

♬ Mission Impossible (Movie Theme) – Mission Impossible

