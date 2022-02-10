Instacart Delivery Driver Saves A Life
Jessica Higgs used her gut and went way above the call of duty.
Jessica Higgs is getting praise from all over for going with her gut. Jessica is an Instacart delivery driver and while delivering groceries to an older man for his daughter, she had the feeling she had to go above and beyond her job title and it’s a good thing she did. She ended up saving an old man from a propane leak in his home.
She tells her full story in the video below.
