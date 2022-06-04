Mom Thought She Got Chili Pepper Tickets

It happened again!

A few months ago, a guy thought he grabbed tickets to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers at a ridiculously low price, only to find he was seeing the Red Not Chili Peppers.

This time though, it was a well-meaning mom who was very excited to take her daughter to see the Chili Peppers.

When they showed up at the venue, they found on the marquee the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

A bagpipe group that apparently put on a pretty good show.