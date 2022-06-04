Listen Live

Mom Thought She Got Chili Pepper Tickets

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are what they got.

By Entertainment, Funny, Host Blogs, Music, Videos

It happened again!

A few months ago, a guy thought he grabbed tickets to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers at a ridiculously low price, only to find he was seeing the Red Not Chili Peppers.

This time though, it was a well-meaning mom who was very excited to take her daughter to see the Chili Peppers.

When they showed up at the venue, they found on the marquee the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

A bagpipe group that apparently put on a pretty good show.

 

@emilybennett97It was actually a great time. Disclaimer: we wore masks the whole time♬ original sound – Emily Bennett

Related posts

Yep. That’s A Barbell Backflip

Grandma Has 3 Rules For Her Funeral

Instacart Delivery Driver Saves A Life

Guy Covers The Red Hot Chili Peppers with Chili Peppers

Dad Busts His Son and Friends With Alexa

Band Saves Buddy From Unnecessary Over Time

Tragically Hip To Perform At JUNO Awards

Do You Remember Your First Time?

Ontario Seniors Give Life Advice To TikTok Users