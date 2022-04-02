Listen Live

Grandma Has 3 Rules For Her Funeral

No Bertha's allowed!

She’s the most famous granny on TikTok, its @grandma_droniak. She has over 3.9 million followers and she doles out life advice and is unapologetic about who she is. She has started a conversation not too many are having. What’s your funeral going to be like.

For Grandma Droniak, it’s 3 simple rules.

 

@grandma_droniak it wont be any time soon but dont forget it #funeral #grandma #rules #dontcry #funeralservices #wake #greenscreen ♬ original sound – grandma_droniak

