Grandma Has 3 Rules For Her Funeral
No Bertha's allowed!
She’s the most famous granny on TikTok, its @grandma_droniak. She has over 3.9 million followers and she doles out life advice and is unapologetic about who she is. She has started a conversation not too many are having. What’s your funeral going to be like.
For Grandma Droniak, it’s 3 simple rules.
