Guy Covers The Red Hot Chili Peppers with Chili Peppers

Tyzo Bloom has gained TikTok fame for turning everyday objects musical instruments, but not by drumming, strumming, or blowing. Nah, he uses a synthesizer doo-hicky ,scientific term, that uses electric currents to create tones that lead to some of your favourite tunes. In reality it looks like an Ardiuno/ Raspberry Pi system that works together with computer coding to create these notes and tones based on tactile-electric response.

The reason we’re here is because he covered the Red Hot Chili Peppers with some chili peppers, but that just starts the TikTok hole you go down of what he has created.

He did All Star on some All Stars!

The Gorillaz with Gorilla Glue!

MGMT’s Kids on Sour Patch Kids