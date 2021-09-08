Listen Live

Guy Covers The Red Hot Chili Peppers with Chili Peppers

A little computer programming know how and veggies to go viral!

Tyzo Bloom has gained TikTok fame for turning everyday objects musical instruments, but not by drumming, strumming, or blowing. Nah, he uses a synthesizer doo-hicky ,scientific term, that uses electric currents to create tones that lead to some of your favourite tunes. In reality it looks like an Ardiuno/ Raspberry Pi system that works together with computer coding to create these notes and tones based on tactile-electric response.

The reason we’re here is because he covered the Red Hot Chili Peppers with some chili peppers, but that just starts the TikTok hole you go down of what he has created.

 

@tyzobloomThe world I love…🌶🧡 ##redhotchilipeppers ##cantstop ##chilipeppers ##californication♬ original sound – Tyzo Bloom

@tyzobloomI said heyyy ohh 🌶 @chilipeppers ##redhotchilipeppers ##snow ##chilipeppers ##californication♬ original sound – Tyzo Bloom

He did All Star on some All Stars!

@tyzobloomShe was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb… @converse @smashmouth ##converseshoes ##allstar ##smashmouth ##fyp♬ original sound – Tyzo Bloom

The Gorillaz with Gorilla Glue!

@tyzobloomPSA: don’t put this in your hair @gorillaz ##fyp ##gorillaz ##feelgoodinc ##gorillaglue♬ original sound – Tyzo Bloom

MGMT’s Kids on Sour Patch Kids

@tyzobloomControl yourself.. 🍬 @whoismgmt @therealsourpatchkids ##fyp ##kids ##mgmt ##sourpatchkids♬ original sound – Tyzo Bloom

