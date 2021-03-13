What if BNL’s One Week Went Punk?

Youtuber Alex Morton has built his channel on doing covers, but not in his own interpretation. Instead he covers them as if another band did or as if they were from a completely different genre. Like He took Panic! At The Disco‘s I Write Sins Not Tragedies, and gave it a country kick and thew the word Tractor in the name.

But we’re not here for country. We’re here for the punk, and specifically a Blink 182 cover of the Barenaked Ladies One Week.



