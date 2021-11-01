Mark Rober and Mr. Beast Back With Team Seas

This time last year, some of the biggest creators on YouTube came together for #TeamTress, spear headed by Mark Rober and Mr. Beast. The Team Trees website is still up and people are still contributing today, even though they achieved their goal of raising and planting 20 million trees. The other awesome part the website keeps you up to date on planting efforts, with 9 million of the 23 million trees being put in the ground, including the 100,000 trees that were just planted in British Columbia.

This year, they’re focusing on plastics on our beaches and our oceans with #TeamSeas. This year the internet is teaming up to remove 30 million pounds of trash from our oceans by using robots and man power.







