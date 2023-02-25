WATCH: The Rolling Stones Chronicles

Each week on the ABKCO Vevo you receive a mini Rolling Stones history lesson in under 5 minutes.

Episode 1 of the series visits 1965 and the hit The Last Time and the influence that came from the rhythm and blues of the states.

Episode two touches on arguably one of the most iconic Rolling Stones tracks. I Can’t Get No Satisfaction. It was a time that was full of cultural change and revolution, and this song became an anthem.

In episode three, they take it back to 1967, to drugs and psychedelics, and Mick’s “Redlands bust” which lead to She’s A Rainbow.