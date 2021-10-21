Listen Live

Place Your Bets! A 2019 Corvette vs A 2019 Tesla 3

It wasn't even close.

By Host Blogs, Tech, Videos

I grew up with mechanics so when I saw autoevolution reporting on this Youtube drag race I thought I knew who would win.

With the cars approaching the line, the Corvette doing a burn out, and the Tesla very smoothly and calmly pulling up I automatically assumed the tried and true manual super charged 2019 Corvette C7 would have this in a heart beat.  If you assumed this, like me, oh we were so wrong.

That manual transmission was the downfall for sure.

 


