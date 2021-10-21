Listen Live

Cottage Country Comic Con

It’s back! One day only. Saturday, November 6th at the Best Western Mariposa Conference Centre in Orillia!

  • November 6, 2021
  • Best Western Mariposa Conference Centre in Orillia

 

 

The 2021 COTTAGE COUNTRYCON! Featuring over 100 guests, vendors and attractions! Celebrities, comic guests, artists, door prizes, vendors, cosplay contest, dungeons & dragons tournament, sessions and panels, geek speed dating, live cosplay wrestling and MORE! Meet comic legends,  former WWE wrestler “Virgil”, and the Silver Power Ranger! Plus, a D&D tournament, a Super Smash Brothers tournament and more!! Tickets are only $20. Get yours today by clicking here.

 

 

