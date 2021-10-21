Cottage Country Comic Con
It’s back! One day only. Saturday, November 6th at the Best Western Mariposa Conference Centre in Orillia!
The 2021 COTTAGE COUNTRYCON! Featuring over 100 guests, vendors and attractions! Celebrities, comic guests, artists, door prizes, vendors, cosplay contest, dungeons & dragons tournament, sessions and panels, geek speed dating, live cosplay wrestling and MORE! Meet comic legends, former WWE wrestler “Virgil”, and the Silver Power Ranger! Plus, a D&D tournament, a Super Smash Brothers tournament and more!! Tickets are only $20. Get yours today by clicking here.