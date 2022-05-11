Listen Live

Watch Australian Story Cover AC/DC’s Bon Scott

It is the first and the last time that Derek Scott says that he will speak on his legendary brother; the former AC/DC front man, Bon Scott. He also says “The stories are bullshit”

On May 9th on Australian television, the documentary aired, covering the entire story of Bon Scott, including an interview with the driver of the car from the 1974 motorcycle accident, as well as Jimmy Barnes, John Brewster of The Angels and Johnny Young of Young Talent Time.

Here’s the trailer.


You can watch the full 38-minute documentary below.


