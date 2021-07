Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline is a karaoke staple, every one in the bar will do the “bah-bah-baaahhh” part, and a Youtube metal band known for turning disco to metal, usually reworking the BeeGee’s but they decided to revamp the classic. In this video there is a “sweet” Caroline who, along with her monster companions add Tragedy to their monstrous ranks.

Take a listen and try not to sing along.