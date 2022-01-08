175 RUSH Songs Montage In Memory The Great Neil Peart

RUSH shared a post yesterday to remind us that it has been two years since we lost the one of the greatest drummers of all time, Neil Peart.

Two years on, still hard to believe.

We all miss you. September 12 1952

January 7 2020

❤️ 📸 Carrie Nuttall-Peart #NeilPeart pic.twitter.com/tZ3mdarFcD — Rush (@rushtheband) January 8, 2022

Drumeo’s Brandon Toews is a massive fan of Neil, and to honour the second anniversary of his death he has complied a MASSIVE RUSH montage. In the description of the video they go on to say that Brandon recorded each song individually, then edited this all together totalling in 10 weeks of work.

Enjoy the 24 minutes of drumming mastery from a student of the Professor.



