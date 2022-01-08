Listen Live

175 RUSH Songs Montage In Memory The Great Neil Peart

It's a 24 minute master class on the late, great drummer.



RUSH shared a post yesterday to remind us that it has been two years since we lost the one of the greatest drummers of all time, Neil Peart.

 

Drumeo’s Brandon Toews is a massive fan of Neil, and to honour the second anniversary of his death he has complied a MASSIVE RUSH montage. In the description of the video they go on to say that Brandon recorded each song individually, then edited this all together totalling in 10 weeks of work.

Enjoy the 24 minutes of drumming mastery from a student of the Professor.

 


