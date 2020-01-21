Listen Live

Rush Members Thankful for Receiving so Much Love After Neil Peart’s Death

R.I.P. to a legend

Surviving Rush members, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have responded to the outpouring of love and support they’ve received from fans, fellow musicians, and family members after Neil Peart’s passing.

“Our most heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his passing. These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it.”

Lee expressed his gratitude via Instagram where he also shared a few images he had of the band together and a few solo shots of Peart.

 

 

 

Rest in peace, my brother. 💔

