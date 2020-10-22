Stream: Foo Fighters share ‘Live On The Radio 1996’ EP

After their 25th anniversary tour was cancelled, the Foo Fighters have been finding their own COVID-19-friendly way to celebrate the anniversary. As part of the celebration, they’ve shared an EP called Live On the Radio 1996.

The four-track Amazon Original collection is full of songs recorded in 1996 for the ROCKLINE radio show, which were all recorded by producer Scott Weiss. The EP is packed with gems like “How I Miss You” and a never-before-heard rendition of “Wattershed” that sees Grohl changing the lyrics to sing of a trip to Canada.

“The band laughed and then dove in and started to work up the idea,” Weiss explains. “The show would cut away for commercials and [Foo Fighters] would practice the new ‘Wattershed’ idea. The version of ‘Wattershed’ that would soon be known as ‘Water Fred’ was born.”

Stream Live on the Radio 1996 below.