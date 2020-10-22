Listen Live

Watch: A new animated video for Gord Downie’s ‘River Don’t Care’

From Downie's posthumous album "Away Is Mine"

Following the recent release of Gord Downie’s posthumous album Away Is Mine, an animated video for “River Don’t Care” has arrived.

The clip, which was created by Toronto artist Alex Macleod, revolves around a hotel room that slowly gets overgrown with nature. According to a press release, the new video is animated in the style of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou meets Schitt’s Creek.

Watch the video for “River Don’t Care” below.

