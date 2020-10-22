The Best Halloween Set-up Of The Year?

Yesterday we had the New York man who outfitted his house with various lights synced up to Metallica that I’m sure his neighbours just loved. I thought could it get more decked out than that? I thought we had reached the pinnacle. What a ridiculous thought I had, AMERICA! they will forever attempt to one up, even if it’s too each other. Have a look at this absolutely ridiculously cool halloween decor from another man in the state of New York. The Pirate ship is 50 feet! How long would it take to set that up? How long has it been up? How much did it cost?

It’s impressive, cool to drive by, the video is neat to watch, but again — I would hate to live on this guy’s street too.