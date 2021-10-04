SNL Returns With Host Owen Wilson: Here Are The Best Skits Of The Night

Photo courtesy of NBC Universal

Saturday Night Live started off their new season with a bang as Owen Wilson hosted, and the first episode of the season is always nice because everyone has been off so long they have just been sitting on so many ideas. Plus as much as we can say things have shut down and not much has happened during the pandemic, plenty of things have happened and can be made fun, including the billionaire space race which resulted in one of the best skits of the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

Owen Wilson also played himself in a skit, where he read lines for Car 4, which isn’t officially a thing yet but is certainly not out of the realm of possibilities.